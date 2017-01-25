Trial delayed for Missoula man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body

The trial of a Missoula man, suspected of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in Pattee Canyon, is delayed by his lawyers.

Representatives of 30-year-old Emmanuel Gomez, who pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of 26-year Charlie Ann Wyrick, submitted a Motion of Clarification that could rule out key pieces of evidence.

In the motion, Gomez's lawyers claim his statement explaining his role in Wyrick's death and disappearance has been suppressed.

“The only direct evidence that places Mr. Gomez at the scene of the knife wound is from his suppressed statement,” stated his lawyers in the motion filed on Wednesday. “The only direct evidence that Mr. Gomez was at Pattee Canyon is from Mr. Gomez's suppressed statement. The only direct evidence of his state of mind at the time of the knife wound is from his suppressed statement. Mr. Gomez may assert his right not to testify.”

There is still no word on if this new development will further delay the trial beyond Wednesday.

Court documents show that Wyrick was last seen on December 21st, 2015, two days after she handed a co-worker a note expressing her fear of Gomez and asking to call police if she disappeared.

Wyrick's co-worker alerted police on Christmas Eve after she failed to show up to work at Pattee Creek Market.

Police found Wyrick's body three days later in Pattee Canyon near Deer Creek.

Gomez also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor partner family member assault.

His bail remains set at $1,000,000.