Has Trump's social media blackout impacted Glacier Park?

A social media blackout was issued by the government last weekend to all employees of the Environmental Protection Agency. This happened after the Twitter account of the Badland National Park was criticized for comparing the turn out number for Trump’s inauguration compared to Obama’s inauguration.

This social media blackout restricted all government employees of the EPA to post on social media or speak out to the public.

How did this affect Glacier National Park? Glacier National Park official Lauren Alley tells ABCFOX that Glacier National Park is now allowed to Tweet, but the topic of this social media ban with continually be discussed by leaders at the national level.

We spoke with some folks in Glacier National Park, and Missoula native Debbie Leick had this to say, "I don't think there should be any bans,” she says. “I think freedom of speech is freedom of speech. Whether you work for a government agency or a non-profit, I think anyone should have freedom of speech."

She continues to tell us if scientists can't publically vocalize and update the population on the state of national parks, this becomes a huge problem, "If they can't share that information with the country via Twitter or via other forms of communication then that information isn't going to get out unless you can come here and see for yourself that glaciers are receding from climate change."

Then we met Canadians Todd and Martha Larsen and they couldn't agree more with Leick and were happy to hear the media ban had been lifted.

Larsen tells us Canada dealt with something similar, in 2006 Canadian scientists were forbidden to freely speak to the press and public, "There are professional scientists and with the EPA and with the national parks they're experts in their field and we should respect their expert opinion” says Larsen. “In Canada a ban was recently lifted where government scientists were muzzled more or less for what they could say."

Scientists can now speak freely in Canada and Larsen says it's great to have that transparency back.