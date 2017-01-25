Hundreds gather at Montana Capitol for school choice rally

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - School choice advocates say they are determined to make charter schools, tax credits for scholarships and education savings accounts part of Montana's education system.



Hundreds gathered for a rally Wednesday in the freezing temperatures outside the Montana Capitol. Leaders of conservative groups such as the Montana Family Foundation and Americans for Prosperity spoke to the crowd, while U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen sent letters of support.



Three school choice bills have been requested this legislative session. One by Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy would allow charter schools to operate in the state.



Another bill would create education savings accounts for special needs children. A third would expand a 2015 law allowing tax credits for donations to private school scholarship programs.

