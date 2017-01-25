Nicole Mojarro bio

Nicole Mojarro was born and raised in Southern California. Nicole went to Biola University and received her B.A in Broadcast Journalism in 2015.

She started her broadcast career at her college's radio station. Later, joined the college's TV station and found her passion for news reporting.

She loves Journalism because it carries the title of being a truth-teller. In her broadcasting career, she desires to work towards being a truthful storyteller that the standard of Journalism demands.

When Nicole isn't reporting the news, she's watching movies, shopping, reading and maybe exercising. Otherwise, she is truly happy when she is with family and friends.

If you have any good story ideas please, email me.

nicole.mojarro@abcfoxmontana.com.