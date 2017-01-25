Children's Museum of Bozeman reopens with new exhibits

In November a plumber working in the attic of the Children’s Museum in Bozeman accidentally set of the sprinkler system, causing thousands of gallons worth of flooding.

The museum was closed temporarily for repairs, but as of January 7, it has reopened to the public, and Executive Director Eleanor Barker says that it’s better than ever with a few brand new educational attractions.

Two new exhibits have been added to the museum's downstairs circuit studio exhibit space.

The Toolbox Piano is a new interactive exhibit where kids can use their bodies to complete the circuit and make music.

A new Tangible Electrics interactive exhibit was also added, which is another fun way for kids of all ages to learn about circuits and electricity.

Using the wired blocks, they can experiment with building their own circuits in a safe and controlled environment.

The brand new Flight Lab exhibit replaces an old museum favorite.



“The Bernoulli Blower that visitors had loved for probably a dozen years did not survive our flood," says barker. “We've replaced it with this wonderful experiment station where kids can learn all about air flow and how it affects different objects."

The Children’s Museum will also be having an open house on January 28 with free admission so that everyone can check out the new exhibits.