Missoula students need help taking their homework app nationwide

A group of Missoula students at Sentinel High School have turned a class assignment into an award winning app in the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge. Now they'?re looking for help to get to nationals.

The app was a final for their computer science class. In groups of six, they brainstormed an idea for an app, came up with an ad and then submitted it to Verizon along with answers to essay questions.

The idea for the app quickly became personal for the winning group of Sentinel students. They thought back to their own frustrations of not knowing their homework assignments and grades. It was on those frustrations the ?"Classroom Assistant"? app was born.?

"One of the problems that we have in the schools is that we don'?t have very good accessibility to all the apps and websites that are given to us for like grading and communications and assignments and all that so we wanted to come up with an app idea to where we would be able to help all the students and all the teachers in the school have an easier time," said Sentinel sophomore Preston Stevens.

The app hasn't been developed yet. That's is what the students are looking to do now with the goal of assisting other students and teachers with everyday problems.

Sentinel's computer science program received $5,000 for winning "Best in State". Computer Science teacher Daniel Lande says that money will go quite a ways in helping improve the classroom experience and funding the computer science club most of these students are in. But most importantly, it will help further the students education learning a skill-set that is becoming harder and harder to find.

In 2001, ?Montana had around 7,750 employees in the information industry. That number has steadily decreased to 6,200.

Lande says Sentinel is working on a 4-year computer science program. Over half the students in his class plan on studying computer science or a related field with a programming aspect after graduating.

Lande says there?s a big demand for IT workers in Montana and nationwide.

"They'll come out with a skill-set that will employ them straight out or just give them a leg up when they enter college."

Many of the students in Lande's class are enrolled in dual credit. If they decide to attend the Missoula college once they graduate, they'll be halfway through their first year of a computer science degree.

Stevens says it's his dream to go into computer science.

"I get a real challenge out of it and I feels really happy with myself when I solve a problem," says Stevens.

If Stevens and his fellow classmates win "Best in the Nation" or "Fan Favorite", they get funds to develop the app, training from MIT to develop it and $15,000 for their program.

To vote for the "Classroom Assistant" app, text CLASSASST to 22333. The polls close by midnight on February 14th.