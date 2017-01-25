Dead body found Tuesday, behind Missoula home - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dead body found Tuesday, behind Missoula home

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The dead body of a woman was found Tuesday evening behind a home near the 900 block of 5th Street in Missoula.

According to those with the Missoula Police Department the initial call came into Missoula Police Department at 4:55 PM.

No arrests have been made so far, and no information on the woman’s identity, as detectives plan to hold the scene until Wednesday morning.

Because of the condition of the body, police were unable to immediately determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Detectives Matt Stonefifer and Mitch Lane were working to collect evidence late Tuesday night in the area. 

