We ask: Why no arrest weeks after Lolo double shooting?

Weeks after a man and woman's bodies were found shot to death near a bar in Lolo, there are still no arrests made in the case, although one man was taken into custody initially after the shooting but since released.

ABC FOX Montana still has plenty of questions and very few answers from those with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office on the case.

51-year-old Bradley Stover and 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam died from gunshot wounds on January 9th in a long-term rental cabin behind Roper's Lounge, off highway 12 in Lolo.

Missoula County deputies did initially detain a man, but then that person was released with no additional charges.

A convenience store manager , near the location of where the scene was, told ABC FOX Montana that night that a man walked in and told her "something bad happened."

Deputies arrived shortly after the 9-11 call was placed, and after finding the bodies, took that same man in for questioning.

On Tuesday, Brenda Bassett from Missoula County said there are a number of theories and tips surrounding the story, but failed to speak on camera about the investigation.

Bassett declined to give any further information on what those theories or tips entail with our station.

So we decided to ask a law professor about what could be causing the holdup with an arrest.

Andrew King-Ries, a professor from the University of Montana’s Blewett School of Law, entertained several possible reasons for why a case like this could be held up.

One important element of any investigation, King-Ries said, is based on a primary criminal right: criminal suspects cannot be held indefinitely as a state develops evidence.

Normally suspects can be held for up to 72 hours without sufficient evidence, but King-Ries said any evidence that a crime had actually been committed and that the suspect was responsible would count.

For example, something as simple as a suspect admitting they shot a victim could hold them beyond the 72-hour period.

But King-Ries said he believes if a potential suspect is released, he believes the situation could be far more complicated.

"The question then becomes, was anyone else involved? Are there other people who might shed some light on what happened? Or is it only those three people?” King-Ries said. “If it's only those three people, then what you've got is two people are dead, one person is telling their version of what happened. That becomes really challenging for the police to figure out."

King-Ries says that while he didn't know if something like self-defense was involved in the Lolo shooting, that claim represents one of several elements that could complicate a crime investigation, saying it’s necessary to fully consider or rule out that option before any arrest can be made.