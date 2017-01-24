Education, financial stability; Montanans talk top values after 'State of the State'

Montanans from all over the state tuned in to watch the Governor's annual State of State Address in Helena.

ABC FOX Montana provided in depth coverage of the event on our evening newscasts but also live streamed the event on our website Tuesday evening.

In Bozeman, our Kolby Crossley sat down with a two local residents to watch the address together.

We collected two different Montanans from two different situations and 'walks of life', to weigh in on Governor Bullocks kick-off speech.

Rhonda Phelps a 51 year old mother who is born and raised in Montana and Andrew Holman who moved to Montana four years ago, a 28 year old mechanic who is also a certified teacher.

Together they discussed Governor Bullock's Address and said they were pleased with what he had to say.

When we asked, what was important to them... Both had different takes...

"School doesn't start when kid shows up at five or six years old," Holman expressed.

?As someone who has worked in the classroom, he said the Governor's views on education was one of the most intriguing points.

"They're learning more than ever and a lot of kids that don't get that education before are behind and I think that is a way that we can improve," he said.

"I would have to say it's the financial ability that the state has for the people," said Phelps.

"I'm a community based person so that's a big thing of bringing everyone together and the budget is one way of doing it," she said.

Another topic that peak both of their interests, was that of Montana wages and the way people are taxed and public lands. The Governor spoke widely about each of those topics in his 2017 annual State of the State Address.