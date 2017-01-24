Repairs to Ramsay water system totals $75k

A new problem arises in Ramsay where just last month the small town was without water due to a frozen pipe.

The pipe was frozen solid when Montana experienced below zero temperatures. At that point, the Ramsay Water and Sewer District told residents to not drink the water.

At that time, ABC FOX Montana spoke to a resident who let us come into her home and take a look at the water coming from her faucets. She described the water as bubbly and smelling of chlorine, at that time.

However now, the pipe is obviously thawed but not without the help of an out of state firm from South Dakota.

Jim Hunt, president of Ramsay Water and Sewer District said that now the water is fine to drink, but the issue with the infrastructure of the water pipes in the area are not structurally sound.

Hunt said the main problem is something he calls a 'riser' in the pipe that was frozen.

When the company from South Dakota came into Ramsay to fix the issue and thaw the pipe, workers made an alarming discovery. The pipe was broken.

And it seems the fix won't be inexpensive.

The pipe helps take water from wells and transfers it to a tank that would stores water for residents. Since then, Hunt said they've been pumping water directly into town and waiting for a fund to fix the pipe.

But Hunt says that fund won't fill overnight.

"We are just waiting to try to gather funds through the state, which has been helping us try to secure funding. Either to do a riser replacement or a fix to that riser pipe," said Hunt.

Hunt also mentioned they are still talking to water specialists with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and its engineers to see if there are other alternatives to fixing this issue.