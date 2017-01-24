Gallatin County not investigating child solicitation complaint

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is not actively looking for a man acting 'suspicious' at a Belgrade bus stop last week.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with the parents of two boys who said a man kept talking to them at their local school bus stop.

But Sheriff Brian Gootkin, says his deputies don't have enough evidence to launch an investigation.

Sheriff Gootkin says the amount of evidence is key to allow law enforcement to follow up on these matters. He says there was not enough information for the sheriff's office to get any leads in this particular case.

Shane and Crystal Skinner says their boys Logan and Wyatt normally wait for the school bus at the front of their driveway every morning, but last Friday a man and a silver truck drove down on Cameron Bridge Drive and parked in their driveway.

The boys told their parents the man asked they needed a ride at least three times. The boys say they declined and eventually he left.

"We had a report of a man talking to do a couple of young juvenile and asking them to get into his pickup truck,” explains Sheriff Brian Gootkin.

Crystal says she called the police with a description of a man saying he was red-haired and in his late 20s to early 30s.

They told police the man pulled up in a dark grey, GMC crew cab truck with a lift kit.

Sheriff Gootkin says his office doesn't want create panic.

“This was outside of Belgrade so our deputies responded, we talked to the kids and it actually sounded legitimate. The kids explain what happened; unfortunately we don't have enough information to go on so there's no way for us to follow up on to investigate," he said.

The Sheriff says the best thing parents can do in response to this incident is teach their kids what to do and say when they come in contact with a stranger.

"Talk to them, you can educate them make sure they understand,” said Sheriff Gootkin.

He also gave us some tips for parents to share with their kids, to catch anyone trying to solicit a child.

“Have them together in a group and if they have their phones or something like that happens tell them to take pictures and dial number. There’s no reason they can’t call 911 then we will be able to get there quicker and may have more leads to follow. “