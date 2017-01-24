Vote delayed on Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary

Monday, the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee delayed a vote on Montana congressman Ryan Zinke's confirmation to become Interior Secretary.



Senator Steve Daines’ press contact tells ABC FOX Montana the confirmation will be postponed until early next week.



A delay in the vote does not necessarily mean anything is wrong.



A spokesperson for senator Steve Daines, who sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee.

She told us the confirmation hearing for Ryan Zinke to become Secretary of the Interior is back on for early next week.

The Senate is adjourning Tuesday night and will pick back up with the confirmation hearings next week.

News of this hearing delay did allow for some speculation.

We asked ABC FOX Montana’s political analyst, Lee Banville, Tuesday about why things tend to get delayed.

"When you pick someone for a position like this, you typically spend a lot of time vetting them. You ask them lots of questions about their policies, their beliefs, their background, any skeletons in their closet. So that when they come up for confirmation, it goes smoothly. The system should be built so that there are no problems. We'll have to see if there’s a real problem here or an administrator glitch that slowed things down," said Banville.

At Capitol Hill. things are pretty hectic right now. Committee hearings as well as other meetings are moving around a lot.

The spokesperson said this is pretty normal when a new president comes into office.

Zinke does not even have to be present for his confirmation hearing. In fact, Daines' spokesperson says those nominated to the presidential cabinet do not need a committee vote to hold the position.