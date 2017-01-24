Tester, Daines announce Montana students selected for Senate Youth Program

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines announced today that two young Montanans have been chosen to participate in the 55th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C..

Tester and Daines announced Allison Reinhardt of Bozeman and Mason Hutchinson of Glendive will be representing the state of Montana as delegates at the weeklong convention in Washington, D.C., from March 4-11.

“These young Montanans are exceptionally bright and I look forward to seeing their continued successes,” Tester said. “Allison and Mason will no doubt make us all proud as they represent Montana. I look forward to meeting with these two leaders when they travel to Washington later this year.”

“I want to congratulate Allison and Mason on this prestigious achievement and look forward to welcoming them to Capitol Hill,” Daines stated. “I know they will demonstrate the best of Montana’s work ethic during their time in the nation’s capital.”

Every year, 104 outstanding high school students from across the country are selected to take part in the Senate Youth Program to learn about the federal government as well as the American political process.

Hutchinson is a senior at Dawson County High School. He serves as the Montana District Governor of Key Club International and is an accredited news media representative of the Montana Newspaper Association. He is a singer, actor and portrait photographer while also serving as a program instructor at Boys and Girls Club of America.

Reinhardt is a student at Bozeman High School. She is the Student Body Secretary/Treasurer and the president of the District IV Montana Association of Student Councils. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves on the executive board for Speak Out. Reinhardt is also captain of the school’s cross-country team.