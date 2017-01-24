LIVE STREAM: State of the State address - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

LIVE STREAM: State of the State address


By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Governor Steve Bullock will address the 65th Montana Legislature Tuesday night. In his third State of the State address, Bullock is expected to discuss the state's budget, education, infrastructure, and workforce training among other things. The governor will set out his legislative priorities and ask members of the legislature to work together for the rest of the session.

His speech begins at 7 p.m. And will be streamed here live.

