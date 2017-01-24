Prosecutors to seek death penalty in frying pan killing

Jake Collins pleaded not guilty to killing his wife Crystal Collins.

Court documents alleged that Jake Collins beat his wife to death with a frying pan during an argument on New Years Day.

But while in court Tuesday, the Bozeman denied killing his wife with what investigators said was a cast-iron frying pan.

Court documents say Jake Collins drank at least 17 beers and a shot of whiskey before he flew into a drunk rage and hit Crystal in the head.

Collins allegedly told police the frying pan broke and he then cut his wife's throat.

As per Montana State Law deliberate homicide carries a wide sentence from 10 to 100 plus years which means, life in prison or in some cases death.

The big question surrounding this case is whether prosecution will seek the death penalty.

To seek the death penalty, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert says there needs to be a statutory aggravated circumstance.

The Supreme Court says that in order for someone to be sentenced to death, there must be at least one statutory aggravated circumstance proven against him or her.

ABC FOX Montana asked Lambert for more explanation on how this could happen.

"The circumstance I think would be applicable would be torture," said Marty Lambert, Gallatin County Attorney.

"We just received the coroners report Sunday night and there are other reports we are waiting for with regard to the autopsy. So we will need that information at least before we make a decision to proceed in addition we would want to get the families input on that as well. We need additional reports meeting with the attorney general that decision is off in the future," he said.

Collins' bond is still set at $750,000.

If he posts bond and is released, Collins can't own or possess firearms, have contact with his three children, and he must wear a GPS monitor at all times.