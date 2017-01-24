Missoula man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor

Roam Savage Chandler, 22, of Missoula, pleaded guilty in Missoula federal court to sex trafficking of a minor and racketeering charges.

He faces a mandatory prison sentence of ­­­­­­10 years to life in prison for the trafficking count and up to five years for the racketeering charge.

U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the change of plea and set sentencing for May 11, 2017 in Missoula.

In court documents, federal prosecutor Cyndee Peterson stated that if called upon to prove its case at trial, the United States was prepared to demonstrate that in May of 2016, law enforcement personnel interviewed a 17-year old female who stated that Chandler was her boyfriend and had the idea to make money from her participation in commercial sex acts.

She stated that in early May of 2016, she engaged in multiple acts of commercial sex in different Missoula hotels and motels. She also said that Chandler had posted ads promoting commercial sex with her on the website backpage.com.

She told law enforcement personnel that Chandler knew she was 17 years old. Chandler’s knowledge of her age was verified by another witness.

Law enforcement personnel obtained hotel/motel records verifying the stays and records of the backpage.com advertisements.

An adult female witness stated that Chandler had similarly suggested that she engage in commercial sex acts and that she had in fact done so. Just as he had done with the 17-year-old, Chandler promoted the adult female online and received proceeds from her acts of prostitution. Law enforcement personnel also obtained records substantiating the witness’ statements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson and investigated by the Missoula Violent Crime Task Force, the FBI, the Missoula Police Department, and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.