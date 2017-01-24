Preview: Governor Bullock's 2017 State of the State Address

MONTANA – Those with the Governor’s office say his 2017 State of the State Address will be one to remember.

This is Governor Steve Bullock’s third State of the State address since taking office in 2013, according to a released sent by the Governor’s office, Bullock will “echo leaders from throughout Montana's history,’ - illustrating to Montanans and the 65th Montana Legislature that certain Montana values are immutable over time.

In the statement released before the address, which is set to begin at 7 p.m at the Montana Statehouse, these values include fiscal responsibility, public education, infrastructure investment, business support, workforce training, caring for our most vulnerable citizens, and bipartisanship.

Those with the Governor’s office also say Bullock will revisit successes from his first term, highlight his legislative priorities, and call on members of the legislature, Republicans and Democrats, to rise above party politics and work with him to move Montana forward – “as leaders have done since Montana was established as the Territory of Montana in 1864.”

