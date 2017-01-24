The facts about "stranger danger" and missing children

After reports came in of a suspicious incident in Belgrade, where a man asked two children if they wanted a ride, Montana parents are on high alert about threats of strangers.

But according to the statistics, strangers might not be the biggest cause of missing child, or the biggest threat to safety.

The well-known mantra, "Stranger Danger," began in the 1960s as an effort to prevent violent crimes against kids. Although a well intentioned plan, some experts say the saying has a few large flaws.

KidSmartz notes one of the biggest issues is the unlikelihood of stranger abductions and assaults. Assaults or kidnappings by someone the child knows are much more likely, the organization says.

Nationally, hundreds of thousands of children are reported missing each year according to the Center for Exploited and Missing Children. However, almost 90-percent of missing children, according to the Polly Klaas Foundation, are not taken, but lost, run-aways or miscommunicated their plans.

By those numbers, most missing children aren't kidnapped. For child that are though, less than one-percent are kidnapped in the stereotypical strange abduction scenario.

In fact a larger portion, around 12-percent, are taken by a family member or someone else the child knows the Polly Klaas Foundation reports.

This is what's prompting the concern of experts.

By focusing on just stranger danger, KidSmartz says this presents two problems: children may come to fear strangers so much that they don't ask an adult for help if they're in trouble and kids may not be aware in other potentially dangerous situations with acquaintances, thinking that because they know this person they're safe.

KidSmartz suggests "instead of focusing on people, abduction prevention safety lessons should teach children to recognize and respond to threatening situations."

The organization has the following tips:

Don’t say: Never talk to strangers.

Say : You should not approach just anyone. If you need help, look for a uniformed police officer, a store clerk with a name tag, or a parent with children.

Don't say: Stay away from people you don't know.

Say: It's important for you to get my permission before going anywhere with anyone.

Don't say: You can tell someone is bad just by looking at them.

Say: Pay attention to what people do. Tell me right away if anyone asks you to keep a secret, makes you feel uncomfortable, or tries to get you to go with them.

To make sure your kids know how to respond, KidSmartz suggests role playing scenarios.

The Polly Klaas Foundation notes that over 95-percent of children come home and while a missing child is a nightmare for any parent, the largest kidnapping scenario is between parents in a custody case and not strangers on the street.

MORE SAFETY TIPS:

The Child Rescue Network reiterates similar concerns with the Stranger Danger model.

They suggest the following:

Family code word :If an adult or older child asks your child to keep a secret, your child should say, “No, I don’t keep secrets from mom and dad”. That simple statement can actually stop a predator in his tracks as they often use secrets to test the boundaries of a child they are “grooming” for possible abuse.

Don't keep secrets: If an adult or older child asks your child to keep a secret, your child should say, "No, I don't keep secrets from mom and dad". That simple statement may stop a predator in his tracks as they often use secrets to test the boundaries of a child they are "grooming" for possible abuse.

If Lost, Play the Freeze Game : Have an action plan for those inevitable moments when you and your child get separated, say in a crowded mall or theme park. Your child should simply stop, stay put, and never go anywhere with anyone. As the parent you should simply retrace your steps and you should find them quickly. This plan also eliminates the need for your child to try to determine who is good and who might be a threat. It doesn't matter. If someone offers to help, your child should say, "I'm playing the Freeze Game until my mom and dad get back. Can you stay with me?" Take the lost scenario one step further and teach your kids that if someone does ever try to force them to go somewhere to yell, "This is not my dad/mom, HELP!" A crying or even screaming child can be misinterpreted as a tantrum, but a child yelling for help will trigger a reaction from anyone nearby.

: Have an action plan for those inevitable moments when you and your child get separated, say in a crowded mall or theme park. Your child should simply As the parent you should simply retrace your steps and you should find them quickly. This plan also eliminates the need for your child to try to determine who is good and who might be a threat. It doesn’t matter. If someone offers to help, your child should say, “I’m playing the Freeze Game until my mom and dad get back. Can you stay with me?”

RESOURCES:

National Center for Exploited and Missing Children works with media to increase public awareness about missing or sexually exploited children. The non-profit was established by Congress in 1984.

Polly Klass Foundation was created following the abduction of a child in California. The organization works with families, the community, law enforcement, policymakers, and media to educate families and communities.

KidSmartz was created by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Child Rescue Network is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose message is "Empowerment Not Fear"