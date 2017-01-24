Trump administration implements media blackout at EPA - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump administration implements media blackout at EPA

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency. And it's preventing staff from awarding any new contracts or grants. Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts. The Trump administration has also ordered a "temporary suspension" of all new business activities at the department. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.

