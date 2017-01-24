Trump administration implements media blackout at EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency. And it's preventing staff from awarding any new contracts or grants. Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts. The Trump administration has also ordered a "temporary suspension" of all new business activities at the department. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)