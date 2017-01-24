The Latest: Trump take executive action on oil pipelines

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines (all times local):



11:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.



Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.



Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.



The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.



The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.



___



10 a.m.



The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota Access pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.



___



9:45 a.m.



President Donald Trump says he's an environmentalist.



The president made the comments Tuesday at a breakfast with auto industry executives.



He didn't elaborate on why he sees himself as an environmentalist, but the comments came after urging companies from the auto industry and beyond to bring jobs back to the U.S.



On Monday, he made similar comments at a business breakfast, stating, again without elaborating, "I'm a very big person when it comes to the environment. I have received awards on the environment."

