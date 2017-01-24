Drug Bust: This is what 'black tar heroin' looks like

While Lake County law enforcement generally pick up smaller quantities of drugs off suspects, the sheriff's department says the caliber of these busts aren't completely surprising.

Fighting the war on drugs in Lake County can be challenging though when the sheriff's department is understaffed. Currently they're short three deputies due to budget cuts. To combat this Sheriff Don Bell has been sending his deputies to training courses designed to better prepare law enforcement in recognizing drug trafficking and human trafficking.

The first drug bust came from a joint effort Bells tells us, "The first one with the heroin was a joint effort between my drug task force and federal drug task force and local law enforcement," Bell says. "We were tracking a suspect that was bringing in a large amount of heroin into the valley and we ended up executing a search warrant on his residence and recovering that large amount of heroin."

While Sheriff Bell can't reveal all the methods they use, he says law enforcement look for something out of place like an out-of-state license plate and a car without luggage.

In response to the vehicle that slid off the road Bell tells us, "The second one initiated from a slide in, where these people slid in the ditch up on highway 28 out of Elmo Montana towards hot springs and a very observant deputy responded. Through clues and cues in the vehicle they determined that they were high probability of drug trafficking."

In the January 23 arrest, the car smelled heavily of marijuana which lead deputies to investigate further.

Over the past 24 hours, Lake County law enforcement have seized large amounts of illicit drugs in separate, unrelated investigations.

The first investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Robinson from California. Robinson was found to be in possession of 12 grams of heroin after a search warrant was served on a residence, where he had been staying on January 22. Robinson was arrested in Polson on a search warrant served in Pablo Montana. He's currently at the Lake County Jail on a $20,000 bond and was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute as well as obstructing a peace officer for providing a fake name when confronted.

The Mission Valley drug task force and federal authorities worked with Lake County in this case.

The second investigation started in the early hours of January 23 when a Lake County sheriff's deputy came across a vehicle on highway 28 that had slid of the road due to poor road conditions.

The deputy spoke with the occupants to see if he could help them.

A Sheriff's press release says the deputy became aware that the men might be involved in Interstate drug trafficking due to "his situational awareness."

A highway patrol K9 unit was called and the dogs indicated that drugs were in the vehicle. With the use of a search warrant, law enforcement investigated the vehicle and found one pound of meth and three-fourths of a pound of marijuana.

18-year-old Leonardo Perez from Pasco, Washington was arrested and charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He was arrested by Elmo Montana, on U.S. 28.