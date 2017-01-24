Another woman joins Missoula's female majority city council

Missoula made Montana history last year when they appointed a female council majority for the first time in Missoula's 150 year history. With the start of a new year, the council looks to again use their female perspective to help guide the city through important issues and this year, they add another female voice to their rankings.

On Monday night, a new council member was appointed for Ward 2 following the resignation of Harlan Wells in December. Ruth Swaney will be joining seven other women on the 12 seat council.

Swaney is a native american who expressed interest during the interview process in finding ways to increase the hours of operation and the frequency of stops of the Mountain Line Bus System.

Montana made history by electing the first woman into congress, Jeanette Rankin, in 1916. A female majority council in Montana's second largest city 100 years later is another step in the right direction for gender equality in public office in the treasure state.

It's been a year since Heidi West, Gwen Jones, Julie Armstrong and Michelle Cares were newly sworn-into council joining Emily Bentley, Marilyn Marler and Annelise Hedahl.

During their first year in office, the new council members saw a number of big ticket issues -- refugee resettlement, a gun purchase background check ordinance, the Missoula mercantile demolition.

On the agenda for this year, council president Marilyn Marler says they aim to tackle affordable housing, Mountain Water, homelessness and drug addiction.

No other large city in Montana comes close to having a female majority on their city council.