Video of woman ordered off plane goes viral, Kalispell man involved talks

Political tension surrounding Donald Trump's Presidency spills onto a plane, and into the lap of a Montana man.

On the day after traveling to the east coast to attend Trump’s inauguration, Kalispell’s Scott Koteskey found himself caught in an airplane confrontation, which became a viral internet sensation in only a matter of days.

The 27-year-old used his phone to record the woman next to him, who confronted and threatened him for being a Donald Trump supporter.

After boarding his flight from Baltimore to Seattle on Saturday, Koteskey was questioned by his riding partner before he could even take a seat.

"I was not wearing any Trump apparel or anything that gave me away, she just flat out asked me if I came to cheer or to protest this weekend, and I said I had come to celebrate democracy,” said Koteskey.

From there, he said, he was cursed out and insulted, crammed in his seat against the airplane window.

"I was thinking to myself is this going to be what my five hour flight is going to consist of?" said Koteskey.

In the video, an Alaska Airline attendant approached the woman, telling her she would need to exit the plane.

At first, the woman refused to exit, saying she was headed west after the death of her husband's mother.

But for airline officials it was already too late, and the flight captain had already ordered she be removed.

Koteskey shared his video online and the story went viral, but he said Monday afternoon that his intention was never to promote the shaming of these two strangers.

"That was not my intention at all by filming this,” Koteskey said. “I wish nothing but peace and love of Jesus upon her or her husband, I wish no ill will on them whatsoever."

Reporter Joshua Robinson made several attempts to identify the woman involved for comment, but was unable to locate her.

Additionally, Robinson reached out to Alaska Airlines for comment on the matter, but as of this writing has not yet received any comment.