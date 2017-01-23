National Guard eyes land for new Butte armory

The Montana National Guard could be getting a new armory in Butte.

Those with the Montana National Guard said they are in the process of finding land to build the new armory.

But that being said the question of 'when' this could happen is still unknown. Lieutenant-Colonel James Hesterberg said military construction projects can take time.

"Having land available is part of the military construction projects being competed among many states and territories," said Lt. Col. Hesterberg.

However, if a new piece of land in Butte is selected, he said they probably won't start construction until 2022.

The Colonel also said new armory will provide state of the art training and provide vital job creation the area.

Something the area needs as the existing armory is out of date.

"This armory in Butte is one of the oldest and smallest armories in our inventory. A new facility would be built to modern standards and better meet the training needs of our soldiers,” said Lt. Col. James Hesterberg.

The possible location of a new armory won't likely be in close probity to the existing Butte armory, according to the National Guard spokesman. The proposed land they are looking at is located at the Montana Connections Business Development Park, which is currently owned by Butte-Silver Bow County.

No word on what will happen to the old butte armory if this new construction moves forward.