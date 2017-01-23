150 more refugees expected in Missoula in 2017

According to Soft Landing, a welcoming refugee resettlement agency, there will be up to 150 refugees resettling in the Missoula valley in 2017.

The co-founder, Mary Poole, says that is about 20 to 25 new families.

Poole says these refugees are thriving in the community and that Missoula is a better place with them.

"Every single family that has come has impacted us in so many ways and impacted their community and whatever relationships we have tried to form with them, they've gone beyond those boundaries. They've found church communities and friends and families and they've really already become a part of Missoula," said Poole.

It was a one-time federal grant that helped get them to Montana. Families get money for 1st month’s rent, a deposit, and other necessities.

Along with assistance from the government, generous Missoulians also donate necessities.

Molly Cottrell started out at Soft Landing as a volunteer and is now the program director. She told ABC FOX Montana that the center offers English classes and driver’s ed classes.

"When we offer classes, people can bring their children for free child care and they can play in here with a volunteer and read and play games and practice their English too," said Cottrell.

Last year, the families came from places like Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Iraq, to escape armed conflict in their countries.

In 2017, Missoula will see families from those same countries.

Despite concerns from some community members, those with Soft Landing say they just want Montanans to empathize with the refugees’ circumstances.

"The first key is trying to get those facts out to people but also listening to people. Understanding where they're coming from…what their story is, and knowing that we are asking for kindness and compassion."



Poole also said that over 500 Missoulians have volunteered to help welcome the refugees and more volunteers are always welcomed.