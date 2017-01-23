Father warns of persistent stranger talking to kids at Belgrade school stop

One Belgrade father is relieved after he says his two children escaped a close call with a person acting suspicious at a school bus stop.

Now he and his wife want to warn other parents.

Logan and Wyatt Skinner normally wait for the school bus at the front of their driveway every morning, but last Friday a man and a silver truck drove down on Cameron Bridge Drive and parked in their driveway.

According to the young boys, the man offered the boys a ride.

The boys said no, but the man was very persistent.

Shane Skinner recalls the story coming from his sons. He told ABC FOX Montana that the boys repeated 'no' to the man three times before he finally left them alone.

The boys’ mother Crystal Skinner tells us how her sons described the man.

She says she called the police with a description of a man that was red-haired, in his late 20s to early 30s. They said the man pulled up in a dark grey, GMC crew cab truck with a lift kit on it.

Shane Skinner believes an incident like this, is scary for anyone living in Belgrade and Bozeman.

"It's incredibly scary, you think you're safe in this community and we try to pick a place that is safe for everybody and have fun and have a nice life and hear some to comes in and violate your thoughts and your freedom," Shane Skinner.

Shane Skinner says he is thankful that his two boys are okay and he’s happy he and his wife gave the kids the 'stranger danger' talk years before.

"My youngest is 10 and he was shaking and scared and told him no but stood back with his brother and didn't do anything. They just weren't going to get in the vehicle of them,” said Skinner. “No matter what age they need to be aware of everyone out there.”

Skinner tells us, you never think this could happen to you.

"We hear it on the news every once in a while and it goes to the back of your head and you might say something to the kids, but you don't really think it's going to happen at your house or in your neck of the woods and it does unfortunately the stuff goes on more than we know about," said Skinner.

Skinner says he will now be watching his kids at all times.

"I will be there every day when they get on the bus and I'm here every day when they get off the bus. Same with my neighbors they have to work a little bit later so I'll be there when their kids get off the bus,” said Skinner.

We asked law enforcement if they were indeed investigating the report of a stranger eliciting attention from young kids.

Officer Clint Anderson with the Bozeman Police Department says his agency does receive calls like this one, once in a while but education through social media and the news is the best way to keep kids safe.

“We're less likely to have a problem with kids knowing what is right and wrong and who and who not to talk to you,” said Officer Clint Anderson.

"We could have somebody out there and it could be dangerous,” Anderson said. “We want people to have access and build explain to the kids without scaring them we want people to think that's the problem in Bozeman, but prevention is the best way for things not to become a problem."

Strangers aren’t the only danger according to missingkids.com, family members contribute to a lot of missing cases across the U.S.

The website also says 73% of kidnappings involved the suspect driving a car.

Skinner has a message for all parents watching out for their kids.

"Just make sure that the kids have somebody watching over them at all times when they're getting on the bus when they're standing waiting for a bus have some adult somewhere keep an ion things don't turn your back on anything," said Skinner.

Law enforcement says the best way to avoid 'stranger danger' is to simply talk with your kids.

Bozeman Police Department tips for stranger danger: