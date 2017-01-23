Berkeley Pit pump plan too risky? some say yes

Some Butte residents have expressed concern over the recent deaths of thousands of birds is a wake-up call to try to treat the Berkeley Pit.

On November 28th, 2016, Montana Resources witnessed thousands of snow geese landing in their pit.

Montana Resources had teams of people working 12-hour days just to save any remaining geese. If they were lucky to save any snow geese, the birds were taken to local vets in Butte for treatment.

However, now Montana Resources and Arco have joined forces with Montana Tech to create an advisory council to help them look into all available technologies to save geese from the pit.

In the meantime, the pit is expected to reach a critical water level in 2023. But at that point, they'll need to find a way to treat or dispose of the toxic water.

Mike McGivern with Montana resources said plans are already in place for when that time comes.

"Whatever, the recommendations come to be from that advocacy review have to be implemented by 2021. that will give us plenty of time before the water level is reached where it needs to be pumped," said McGivern.

Mark Thompson also with Montana Resources said one plan is to treat the pit water through a water plant before discharging it into Silver-Bow Creek.

But others are concerned that plan is too risky and is not a long-term solution.

McGivern did add they are also preparing for spring migration and looking into some hazing technology to avoid another incident with snow geese.