Missoula woman revisits DC Women's March memories

Stories continue to pour out of Washington DC and back into Montana after thousands of people flocked to the nation's capital in peaceful protest, including a number of stories from Montana locals.

Missoula's own Jenny Fawcett shared her own experiences of marching on Saturday for the Women's March in the nation's capital, which she said brought in thousands upon thousands of protestors from all across the globe.

Fawcett remarked that there were a few counter-protesters to the largely peaceful march, but for the most part said there was no significant incident throughout the day.

The most powerful experience, she said, we when she realized the scope of Saturday's march.

"We were just walking, we were going up this very gentle gradient, along the street, and we just stopped at the top and looked back at where we'd come, and literally as far as you could see, maybe a mile, was just people," Fawcett said emotionally. "Just a sea of protestors. I just, I've never seen anything like that."

Fawcett said at one point during Saturday's events, the march itself was officially canceled, due to the fact that there was physically no room left for a march route to continue.