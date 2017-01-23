Bush ready to leave intensive care

HOUSTON (AP) - Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is still recovering from pneumonia but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14.

His doctors say he's still coughing "a fair amount" but is now "on minimal oxygen, joking and laughing with the nurses and doctors." His wife, Barbara, has been discharged after being treated for bronchitis.

