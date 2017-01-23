Juneau: I will not to pursue MT Congress seat

Denise Juneau, Montana's Democratic candidate for Congress in 2016, confirmed she will not run in the 2017 special election.

Kristen Cates with the Montana Democratic Party confirmed Monday that Juneau officially announced her intention to not pursue the House of Representatives seat currently held by Ryan Zinke.

Cates said Amanda Curtis, Kelly McCarthy, and Rob Quist are among several other candidates who have expressed interest.

Both parties continue to wait on any official nominations, which cannot be decided until Ryan Zinke's confirmation as Secretary of the Interior.