MHP patrol cruiser struck by semi, trooper is 'ok'

MHP patrol cruiser struck by semi, trooper is 'ok'

MISSOULA- The Montana Highway Patrol is flagging drivers to take caution while driving in the snow. This after the agency released a picture of crunched up patrol cruiser on their Twitter account Monday. 

A sergeant with the MHP says Trooper Jordon Gulick was out of his patrol vehicle investigating a crash at the 64 mile marker on I-90 Wednesday, Jan. 18. A semi driver saw the crash and tried to pass, but his trailer swung out and crashed into Trooper Gulick's patrol car. Freezing rain was falling at the time. The trooper was uninjured.

The agency's Twitter account gave followers a simple safety message with the startling picture...."Please slow down for conditions."

Photo courtesy MHP Twitter

