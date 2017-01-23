Bill would create crime of assault on health care provider - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bill would create crime of assault on health care provider

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - State lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that would make it a felony to assault a health care worker or emergency responder.
    
Supporters of House Bill 268, including many nurses, argued Monday the enhanced penalties of a felony charge could deter assaults they have suffered at the hands of patients, who often aren't prosecuted.
    
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports opponents raised concerns the law could be applied to people with mental health issues or other diminished capacities.
    
The legislation says for an assault to fall under this proposed law, the person must act "purposely or knowingly."
    
Opponents argued there are already assault laws on the books that would apply to such situations. Supporters have noted that assaulting a police dog brings more punishment than assaulting a nurse.
    
The House Judiciary Committee did not act on the bill.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.