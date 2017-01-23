Trump asks business leaders for a plan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump asks business leaders for a plan

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has tasked a group of top business leaders with coming up with a series of actions to help stimulate the American manufacturing sector.
    
Andrew Liveris, the CEO of Dow Chemical, says Trump has given them 30 days to come up a plan.
    
Trump met Monday morning with a group of top manufacturing leaders, including Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, and the executives from Dell, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, among others.
    
Mark Fields of the Ford Motor Company says he left the meeting confident Trump will work to create jobs.

