Flathead women attend Women's March in Washington D.C.

More than a million people gathered in the nation's capital over the weekend with a message to President Donald Trump that his policies on women's rights and other issues would be challenged.

According to the Women's March official website, the purpose was to "stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our nation."

A group of seven women from Kalispell traveled to Washington D.C. to attend - the march coinciding with the first day of President Trump's administration. Attendees Julie Stetter and her daughter Caroline Houser, Tina Lerum, Michelle Ahern and her daughter Megan Ahern, Sandy Koness and Leslie Beard made sure their pink hats and signs were not left behind.

The women said right from the start of their trip, they knew the weekend would be one of solidarity. Their flight was full of women wearing pink hats and men cheering them on.

Some of the women, like Stetter, attended because they felt they didn't have a choice. Stetter says after President Trump was elected, booking her flight to Washington D.C. made her feel as if she was doing something important.

People who attended ranged from men, women and children, all different generations and backgrounds. Stetter and Lerum said it was stunning to see so many different people fighting for different issues, yet everyone was tolerant of one another.

Stetter and Lerum say they attended the march to show they're not going to go silently into the night. They say they wanted to send the message to younger women that the rights they have are in jeopardy and the time to speak up is now.

It was a day full of chanting, marching and strongly worded signs. Lerum said she spent a lot of time thinking about what her sign should say, and finally chose "Unite Against Hate." The group also carried a sign that read "Montanans for equality, civility, humanity."

They wore pink hats made by a woman who wanted to attended, but couldn't.

Stetter and Lerum said it was a really special day. Some marched with their daughters, others like Sandy Koness marched for their grand-daughters. Regardless of who they marched for or with, they say it was a day they'll never forget.