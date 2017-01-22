Butte hosts festival for winter activities

This weekend Butte celebrated the winter season at the SnoFlinga festival.

The festival was hosted by the Butte Community Fitness Foundation to encourage others to take part in some fun winter activities.

At SnoFlinga, people could participate in numerous winter activities, from cross-country skiing to a friendly nature walk.

On the last day of SnoFlinga, around thirty ski racers lined up at the starting line at Homestake Lodge for the first event of the day.

The race was a 10K freestyle adult race that included prizes at the end.

However, one race participant said this is his favorite event because of it's location.

"We just love Homestake Lodge and the environment up here and it's such a beautiful day,” said Sharbel Dussault, event goer.”

But if ski races wasn't interesting enough, event goers could go to Butte's Community Ice Center and learn some Olympic games on the ice.

One the ice, volunteers taught an Olympic ice game called Curling, which involves pushing a forty-four pound granite stone across the ice.

Lastly, event goers could also participate in the Frosty Dog Jog, where pet owners dressed their dogs in warm sweaters and walked around trails near the Chamber of Commerce office.

SnoFlinga ended their festivities with a winter themed movie at 5518 Designs.