Women's March on Montana brings together diverse group

It was an empowering day for not just women but everyone who participated in the Women’s March on Montana.

Thousands of people roamed the streets of our State Capital for Women’s March on Montana. However, one person really stood out. Karen Saint Dressed in beaver fur from head to toe and supporting a sign saying “It’s all about the beaver,” says she wouldn’t miss the event for the world.

Saint says, “I want my voice to be heard, in fact I don’t just want my voice to be heard I want to be part of a change.”

The fact that all these people came out for women’s rights and women empowerment, Saint says she was overwhelmed. To her, this was incredible.

“Even though there is both men and women here. I don’t think Montana has seen anything quite like this today, so I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this, this is so special,” she says.

Her favorite part of the event, the comradery.

Saint says, “I have met so many new people, I actually came in last night and our motel was full of women just anxious to be here, I’ve just met tons of new people.”