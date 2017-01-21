Thousands of people show up for Women's March on Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Thousands of people show up for Women's March on Montana

HELENA -

Thousands of people flooded the streets of the state capital today in Helena. 

Deb O'neill organizer of the Women's March on Montana had originally planned for around 500 people. She was overwhelmed when over 5,000 people showed up to the event. 

"We had no idea it was going to grow," she said. 

People from all over came out to show their support for all movements including Women's Rights, Gay Rights and Black Lives Matter.

This March is part of a Nationwide effort to stand together in solidarity for the protection of rights, safety, health, and families. 

