Jett: Whitefish Mountain Resort's avalanche search and rescue dog

One of the few avalanche search and rescue dogs in the Flathead is at Whitefish Mountain resort, and his name is Jett.

Jett is handled and owned by Lloyd Morsett who is the snow safety coordinator for Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Morsett has had Jett for three years after adopting him from Western Border Collie Rescue in Wyoming.

Morsett tells us he has been involved with avalanche search and rescue for over twenty years and when he got Jett there wasn't an avalanche dog program in the Flathead, so he figured he may as well start one, "I moved up to the Flathead Valley about three years ago, and they didn't have an avalanche dog program here, so I thought it was about time to get one started."

Jett starts off his day at the company morning meeting and then is on stand by for training exercises or to be called into active duty.

His training starts with runaway drills where Morsett hides behind a tree or in a snow bank and Jett has to find him. Morsett says that as Jett’s training goes along further the drills get harder and harder.

These drills will train Jett to track scents in case of an actual snow burial in an avalanche.

Morsett tells us that hopefully by this ski season Jett will be able to take his search and rescue validation and will be able to work full time in the Flathead Valley.