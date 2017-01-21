"Skate and Chill" for Charity in Kalispell

JCI (Junior Chamber International) held a charity event on Saturday January 21, 2017 in Woodland Park in Kalispell.

This event titled “Ski and Chill for Charity” encouraged young adults to bring gently used winter clothes in exchange for free ice skating. All adult clothing will be donated to Samaritan House and children’s clothing will be donated to Sparrow House.

Justin Wutzke is the national Coordinator for Junior Chamber International USA and he tells us the organization promotes positive change for young adults, “Positive change could mean, I joined this organization not being a leader and kind of just being a follower. Then over a period of 5 months I became super connected with everyone in the community because I was connecting with people and trying to find out what the issues were in the community and then working with my members to create projects that solve the solutions that the community was facing."

Right now JCI Flathead just has a few members and Wutzke challenges young adults in the Flathead to come out and show their passion for positive change.

JCI is here to bring those folks together to share that passion with other people their age.

Wutzke tells us JCI’S next event is a Valentine's Day social for those in the Flathead to come together