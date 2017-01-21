UPDATE: Man convicted of burglary walks away from Pre-Release Ce - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Man convicted of burglary walks away from Pre-Release Center in Missoula

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

UPDATE: At approximately 12:30 PM Chaska was apprehended and is now in the custody of the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Earlier today the Missoula Correctional Services was asking folks to keep an eye out for Bryon Chaska.

Mr. Bryon Chaska, a 32 year old male, was wanted on a felony conviction out of Dawson County and is serving 2 years with the Department of Corrections for Burglary.

On January 21st Chaska, walked away from the Pre-Release Center in Missoula at 6:30 AM.

Chaska was last seen wearing a big dark blue winter coat with a white logo on the chest, blue jeans and brown shoes.  He weighs 180 lbs and is 5’10” tall. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Missoula Correctional Services describes him having a birthmark on his abdomen, a pierced left ear, a tribal tattoo on his back, a skull with wings on his right side chest, a spider on his left forearm, 2 triangles on his right forearm and a bulldog on his right shoulder.

Missoula Correctional Services is asking anyone with information about this individual to contact their local law enforcement.

A warrant is now issued for Chaska because of his walk-away from the Pre-Release Center.

Photo courtesy of Missoula Correctional Services

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.