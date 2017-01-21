Catching up with attendees of the presidential inaugural balls i - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Catching up with attendees of the presidential inaugural balls in Washington, D.C.

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The First Family spent Friday night celebrating Donald Trump's first official day as President of the United States.

The third act of this celebration came after Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president and a parade.

Trump and First Lady Melania attended all three balls.
 
Two balls were held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third, the "Salute to Our Armed Services Ball," took place at the National Building Museum.
 
ABC FOX Montana's Greg LaMotte continues our in Washington, D.C. and tells us more about the black-tie inaugural balls.

