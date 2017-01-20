'Dancing with the Missoula Stars': Inside the Downtown Dance Collective

Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall as she continues to 'Dance with the Missoula Stars.'

She has Hip Hop Dance Practice #3 under her belt, and says it's all "thanks" to the opportunities offered by the Downtown Dance Collective.

In fact, 'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' is just one of dozens of programs hosted by the DDC, which include everything from social dances, to kids dances, to drop-in classes and more.

"The Downtown Dance Collective always says, 'Every body. Every ability,' " says Dance Professional Katie Lewis. "And that's figuring out, you know, how can we get anyone excited to dance."

Angela's professional dance partner, Katie Lewis, guides her through the first few steps she's choreographed for their Hip Hop dance routine with a lot of patience, yet persistence.

"It's always a challenge for both ends, right, trying to get everyone to come together and figure out a middle ground for the two of us," says Lewis.

'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' this year features 10 teams. Ten Missoula community members have been paired with 10 Downtown Dance Collective professionals. That means there are 10 different styles of dance with everyone vying for the win.

"I think the show is a good representative of the studio. You don't have to be a dancer, or have a history in dance, in order to have a good time," adds Lewis.

The DDC is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. And it needs your help to bring dance to 'Every body. Every ability.' The 'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' showcase is a fundraiser for the DDC. Tickets for the main event, which takes place on Saturday, February 18, are already on sale. For details on how you can support dancing in the Missoula community, click here.