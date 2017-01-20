Prep Hoop Highlights 1-20-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Prep Hoop Highlights 1-20-17

Posted: Updated:

The Columbia Falls Wildkats make the trip to Missoula to take on the Spartans. The Big Sky Eagles host Hamilton and Bozeman and CMR play a home and away series. 

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Zootown All Stars win fourth straight softball regional title

    Zootown All Stars win fourth straight softball regional title

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:53:47 GMT

    For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament.  The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power.

    For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament.  The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power.

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

  • Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:22:21 GMT
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.