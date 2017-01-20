The impact of warm weather in avalanche country

This past week warmer temperatures have been melting the snow away in a lot of Montana cities. With a warm spell in effect how would this affect avalanche areas?

As of right now there are four Mountain ranges in the Gallatin Area that are listed as Moderate Danger.

Madison Range, Gallatin Range, Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, Cooke City are all listed as moderate.

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, The snowpack has two distinct weak layers capable of producing avalanches. One exists mid-pack and the other near the ground. However, the lack of snow over the past week combined with warmer temperatures has helped these weak layers gain strength.

While the snowpack is trending towards stability, human triggered avalanches remain possible and that is why the avalanche danger is rated Moderate.

If you want to check the advisories for yourself, click here.