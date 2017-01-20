Skeptical optimism - - a Montana focus group watches the Inauguration

Optimistic, yet skeptical.

This is the consensus we seemed to reach with a panel that we assembled today to watch the inauguration.

A group of six people, from all different walks of life, to give us a litmus test of how those living in Montana felt as they watched Donald Trump assume power.

Clinton Lawson, a Ph.D. candidate at U.M. Aaron Juhl, a salesman; Garth Lambie, a retired pastor; Tristan Leder, a stay-at-home mom; Tony Lin, a veteran; and Madiha Mohsin, a Muslim on student exchange from Pakistan. Six different people -- six different slants heading into the inauguration.