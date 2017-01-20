Richard Spencer punched during interview

A video is flying around Twitter showing alt-right leader Richard Spencer getting punched in the side of the head. Spencer was attending the inauguration in D.C. where he was answering questions about his movement.

A man walked up, punched him in the side of the face and left. Spencer is seen walking away from the cameras after he's hit.

In a video posted following the assault, Spencer said he doesn't suspect there will be lasting damage.

The alt-right leader has been at the center of a controversy in Whitefish, where residents asked his mother to sell her property.