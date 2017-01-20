LIVE from the US capital: protests and vandalism

Of the 800,000 people estimated to have come to D.C. for the inauguration, roughly 400,000 came to protest.

A small portion of those took to rioting, with 217 people arrested. Overall though, our correspondent on the streets says damage is minimal.

Rocks were thrown into windows at McDonald's, Starbucks and a bus stop. To keep the protests in control, police used concussive explosive and pepper spray. A helicopter can even be heard as it flies overhead of D.C.

As of 5:00 pm (MST), protests had calmed down.