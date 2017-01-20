Mount Avenue trailer fire still under investigation

We now know the name of a Missoulian who died in a structure fire Thursday night.

Missoula County Sheriff, T.J. McDermott, identified the man as 71 year old Kenneth Richardson.

The exact cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

Missoula fire crews remained at the site of the fire throughout the evening and into Friday afternoon..

Fire investigator, Tim Sayles, says 6-8 trucks were on scene of the fire Friday night.

He also tells us the severe fog and ice on the ground made fighting the fire difficult-- as did the quantity of collected items in the residence.

"There were a lot of contents in this building that were consumed. There's a lot to investigate because it burned so extensively so it's going to take some time and we're working as a joint cooperative team to get the information and to put it together so that we do it right," said Sayles.

The fire was reported Thursday night around 7:30 p.m., on the 4400 block of Mount Avenue. It was completely engulfed in flames when first respondents arrived.

Richardson’s three pets also died in the structure.