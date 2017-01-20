Montanans prepare for Women's March in Helena with poster making parties

The inauguration is over for President Donald Trump, but thousands across the country are preparing for their voices to be heard tomorrow as part of the Women's March.

Here in Montana, the number of people attending the march in Helena has now reached to more than 4,700 according to Facebook event.

In Bozeman resident have been preparing for the march with making poster and assigning carpools.

Chelsey Orth, a Bozeman resident is one of the thousands going to the event. She says her sign will focus on love.

"I think love wins that's the ultimate answer here and I think it's wonderful here that we had Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday and so why not keep on spreading the message that will always win, “said Chelsey Orth, Bozeman resident.

While preparing for tomorrow, Orth put together a poster making party for tonight at 8 at Your Yoga here in Bozeman for last minute crafting.

"We're going to have a free to make posters after we're supplying all the materials markers, paint and posters design anything you like for tomorrow March,” said Orth. “I’m hoping that the men turn up just as much as the woman do, because the author support each other and hold each other in a space of love and continue to spray each other.”

Orth say everyone has a different reason to march. Her reason is why not?

"My main reason I think we are shifting our fair base paradigm and more conscious paradigm full of love and coming from the heart,” said Orth. “So why not march together with women who all believe in the same rights of equality for not only us but our family and get together to do all this."

There will be buses all across Montana along with car pool groups heading to Helena for the event.

Orth tell me she plans on carpooling with many other Bozeman residents tomorrow and is expecting there to a lot of traffic on the roads.

Tomorrow we will have full coverage of the Women's March on Montana from Helena so make sure you tune into ABC FOX Montana for more on the march.