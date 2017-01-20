"Glacier Town Center" approved

The controversial “Glacier Town Center” has been approved and construction could start as early as February.

Originally, Wolford Development tried to transform a section of untouched land into a huge shopping center for Kalispell.

Back in 2004 the folks next to this proposed seven hundred and fifty thousand foot shopping mall sued the county.

Now approved, the first phase of this new project contains twelve lots, some of which will be office spaces but some will be new housing.

Kalispell planning director Tom Jentz tells ABCFOX the hope is to make the residential area compatible with the commercial spaces, “There has been a lot of controversy in the valley around what it should be or could be, says Jentz.” “That plan is really been put on the shelf; our proposal is to create a commercial area with a residential component to it."

The new proposal will be brought before City Council at the beginning of February, and once City Council approves it construction will begin right away.

Jentz adds that this project will also include an expansion of Rose Crossing which will help alleviate traffic on Reserve Road in Kalispell.